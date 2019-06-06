EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:15, 06 June 2019 | GMT +6

    2,826 members of election commissions to work in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 2,826 members of election commissions will work at the polling stations in Nur-Sultan. 1,109 of them represent the political parties, 1,399 - non-governmental organizations and 318 are nominated by the higher level election commissions, Kazinform has learnt from the website of the Nur-Sultan City Administration.

    Among members of the election commissions are representatives of political parties and NGOs, commercial structures, pensioners, students and more.

    There are 238 polling stations in the Kazakh capital.

    Members of election commissions will be responsible for the organization of voting at the polling stations.

    Two observers from political parties and non-governmental organizations will be present at each polling station.

    Tags:
    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!