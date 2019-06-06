2,826 members of election commissions to work in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 2,826 members of election commissions will work at the polling stations in Nur-Sultan. 1,109 of them represent the political parties, 1,399 - non-governmental organizations and 318 are nominated by the higher level election commissions, Kazinform has learnt from the website of the Nur-Sultan City Administration.

Among members of the election commissions are representatives of political parties and NGOs, commercial structures, pensioners, students and more.



There are 238 polling stations in the Kazakh capital.



Members of election commissions will be responsible for the organization of voting at the polling stations.



Two observers from political parties and non-governmental organizations will be present at each polling station.