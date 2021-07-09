EN
    08:11, 09 July 2021

    2,909 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan in 24 hr

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 2,909 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz.

    The most cases were recorded in Kazakh capital up to 796, 420 in Almaty and 210 in Shymkent. 119 new cases were detected in Akmola region, 77 in Aktobe region, 89 in Almaty, 154 in Atyrau region, 78 in East Kazakhstan, 38 in Zhambyl region, 191 in West Kazakhstan, 321 in Karaganda region, 54 in Kostanay region, 46 in Kyzylorda region, 111 in Mangistau region, 123 in Pavlodar region, 38 in North Kazakhstan, 44 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s caseload to 448,000.


