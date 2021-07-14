2,960 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,960 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,132. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 451 fresh recoveries. Almaty city has registered the third highest number of daily recoveries – 445.

Triple-digit COVID-19 recoveries have also been reported in West Kazakhstan region – 216, Shymkent city – 125, and Pavlodar region – 103.

98 have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Aktobe region, 77 in East Kazakhstan region, 58 in Almaty region, 49 in Aktobe region, 48 in Akmola region, 43 in Kostanay region, 36 in Zhambyl region, 31 in Turkestan region, 20 in North Kazakhstan region, 18 in Kyzylorda region, and 10 in Mangistau region.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 418,228 in the country.