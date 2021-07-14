EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:10, 14 July 2021 | GMT +6

    2,960 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,960 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,132. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 451 fresh recoveries. Almaty city has registered the third highest number of daily recoveries – 445.

    Triple-digit COVID-19 recoveries have also been reported in West Kazakhstan region – 216, Shymkent city – 125, and Pavlodar region – 103.

    98 have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Aktobe region, 77 in East Kazakhstan region, 58 in Almaty region, 49 in Aktobe region, 48 in Akmola region, 43 in Kostanay region, 36 in Zhambyl region, 31 in Turkestan region, 20 in North Kazakhstan region, 18 in Kyzylorda region, and 10 in Mangistau region.

    The number of COVID-19 recoveries has totaled 418,228 in the country.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!