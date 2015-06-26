EN
    12:21, 26 June 2015 | GMT +6

    2 aftershocks registered near Almaty

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook the territory of Kyrgyzstan and was felt in Almaty.

    The tremors were registered 11:07 a.m. Almaty time on June 26. The quake hit 199 kilometers south of Almaty city. Two minutes before, at 11:05 a.m., another earthquake was recorded 242 km south-east of the city of Almaty on the territory of Kyrgyzstan. Energy class of the earthquake was 8.5. Magnitude MPV - 4.1. It had a depth of 5 km.

