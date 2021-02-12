2 air arrivals test positive for coronavirus in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 tests of the two air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on board of Sharm El Sheikh-Nur-Sultan flight on February 10, 2021 returned a positive result, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

As of February 11, 2021 11 international flights from Germany, Switzerland, Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, and Uzbekistan landed in Kazakhstan, carrying 2,207 passengers. Of them, 1,782 had PCR test certificates with a negative result, while 425 had no such certificates.

Those without the COVID-19 PCR test certificate were tested for COVID-19 and are in quarantine facilities.

Out of 272 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country on February 10, 2021 the tests of the two returned a positive result.

Notably, Kazakhstan has reported 951 daily cases of the coronavirus infection.