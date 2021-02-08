2 air passengers test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The two air passengers arrived in Kazakhstan on February 6, 2021 without COVID-19 PCR tests tested positive, Kazinform cites the official Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on preventing the spread of COVID-19.

It is said that 18 international flights from Germany, Maldives, the UAE, Turkey, Ukraine, Russia, and Tajikistan landed in Kazakhstan on February 7, 2021. Out of 2,474 passengers of those flights, 1,712 had a PCR test for COVID-19, and 762 were without the tests and tested upon arrival at quarantine facilities.

It was informed that out of the 484 air passengers who had arrived in Kazakhstan with no test results for COVID-19 on February 6, 2021, two tested positive. Of the two, one was on board of Dubai-Almaty flight, and another flew on Frankfurt-Nur-Sultan flight.

Notably, as of February 7, 2021 the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan was in the «red zone» on the COVID-19 spread map.