EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:10, 09 October 2021 | GMT +6

    2 big cities and 3 regions of Kazakhstan still in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Pavlodar, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 9, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

    Shymkent city, Almaty, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, while Turkestan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Atyrau, Kyzylorda regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Regions Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!