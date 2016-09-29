02:15, 29 September 2016 | GMT +6
2 children, 1 teacher shot at South Carolina elementary school, suspect in custody
WASHINGTON, D.C. KAZINFORMThe two children were shot at Townville Elementary School in Anderson County, WSPA-TV reported citing the county coroner's office.
At least one of the children was airlifted to the trauma center at nearby Greenville Memorial Hospital. Earlier reports indicated both children suffered non-life threatening injuries. A third victim, identified as a female teacher, was taken by ambulance to another medical facility with unspecified injuries. Sheriff's deputies said a suspect had been taken into custody and police were clearing the building. The assailant is believed to be a teenager, according to media reports.
Photo: © AP Photo/ Rainier Ehrhardt
Source: Sputniknews