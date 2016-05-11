EN
    20:19, 11 May 2016 | GMT +6

    2 children killed; mom critical after Land Cruiser hit them in S Kazakhstan

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A man, who was behind a wheel of Toyota Land Cruiser has been arrested for hitting and killing two children.

    The accident occurred May 7 in Nursat micro district of Shymkent
    A mother and her two children were hit by Toyota at a pedestrian crossing. A girl, born in 2006, has died on the spot. A boy, aged 6, has died at a hospital. The 42-year-old woman is in intensive care with serious head injuries. Moreover, according to doctors, the mother has closed craniocerebral injury, brain injury and hemorrhage.
    Pre-trial investigation was launched.

