2 children killed; mom critical after Land Cruiser hit them in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - A man, who was behind a wheel of Toyota Land Cruiser has been arrested for hitting and killing two children.

The accident occurred May 7 in Nursat micro district of Shymkent

A mother and her two children were hit by Toyota at a pedestrian crossing. A girl, born in 2006, has died on the spot. A boy, aged 6, has died at a hospital. The 42-year-old woman is in intensive care with serious head injuries. Moreover, according to doctors, the mother has closed craniocerebral injury, brain injury and hemorrhage.

Pre-trial investigation was launched.