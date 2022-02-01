2 cities and 12 rgns in coronavirus ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of February 1, 2022, Kazakhstan’s 14 areas are in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Atyrau, Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «red zone».

Shymkent city and Kyzylorda region are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Turkestan is the only area in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of COVID-19.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 5,466 cases of and 15,816 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.