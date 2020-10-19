2 cities and 2 rgns of Kazakhstan report double-digit daily COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 102 more have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Double-digit COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, Almaty city, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions – 17, 10, 15, and 11, respectively.

Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions have reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 each, followed by Atyrau region with 8 new COVID-19 cases.

6 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Kazakhstan region, 5 – in Akmola region, 4 – in Kostanay and Almaty regions each, 2 – in Shymkent city, and 1 – in Mangistau and Aktobe regions.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 109,508.