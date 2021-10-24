EN
    11:39, 24 October 2021

    2 cities and 4 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of October 24, 2021, Kazakhstan’s two cities and four regions are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty as well as Kostanay, Pavlodar, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «red zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

    Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

    Shymkent city, Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Mangistau regions are in the «green zone».

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 1,677 cases of and 1,863 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


