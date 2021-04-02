2 cities and 4 regions of Kazakhstan still in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities as well as Almaty, Atyrau, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of April 2, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

Shymkent city, Akmola and Karaganda region are in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest are in the ‘green’.

As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 2,077 new COVID-19 cases.