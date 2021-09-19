2 cities and 6 regions of Kazakhstan remain in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone, as of today, September 19, 2021, the Interdepartmental Commission’s Telegram Channel reads.

The city of Shymkent, Almaty, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan are in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’.

Zhambyl and Turkestan regions are in the ‘green zone’.