    09:51, 11 December 2021 | GMT +6

    2 cities and 9 regions of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘green area’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Not a region remains in Kazakhstan in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red area’ as of today, December 11, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

    The capital city of Kazakhstan as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow area’.

    The cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau and East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green area’.

    Kazakhstan remains in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green area’ at large.


