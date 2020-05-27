EN
    07:06, 27 May 2020 | GMT +6

    2 coronavirus-related deaths registered in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two more deaths caused by the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    A man born in 1951 died in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and a woman born in 1965 died in Kostanay region.

    The death toll of the coronavirus infection has climbed to 37 in Kazakhstan.

    In total, the number of the coronavirus cases detected in Kazakhstan has amounted to 8,969. 4,613 people have been discharged from hospitals after fully recovering from the novel virus.


