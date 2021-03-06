2 COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths reported in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 42 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Two more deaths and 215 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been registered across the country over the past day.

Nationwide, a total of 49,504 cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia have so far been reported. Those beat and succumbed to the disease stand at 43,396 and 637, respectively, in the country.