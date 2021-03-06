EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:14, 06 March 2021 | GMT +6

    2 COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths reported in Kazakhstan in past day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 42 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Two more deaths and 215 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been registered across the country over the past day.

    Nationwide, a total of 49,504 cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia have so far been reported. Those beat and succumbed to the disease stand at 43,396 and 637, respectively, in the country.

    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!