TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:33, 22 February 2024 | GMT +6

    2 dead, 3 missing after ship hits bridge in south China

    Photo credit: CCTV

    Two people were killed and three others missing after a ship hit a bridge and caused the bridge to fracture on Thursday morning in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, rescuers said, Xinhua reported.

    The accident happened at around 5:30 a.m. when a container ship hit the pier of the Lixinsha Bridge in Nansha District. Five vehicles, including a motorbike, were involved in the accident. Two of them plunged into the river and the others fell onto the vessel, a preliminary investigation has found.

    A crew member is slightly injured in the accident.

    Rescue efforts are underway, and the cause of the accident is being investigated.

     

    Incidents World News China
