2 dead, 4 injured in California shooting

SACRAMENTO. KAZINFORM - At least two people are dead and four are injured in a shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, according to Allison Hendrickson, manager of media relations for Dignity Health North State, CNN reports.

The shooting took place around 3:30 p.m. PT Saturday, when dispatchers received multiple calls from the distribution center reporting an active shooter and multiple shots fired, said Lt. Yvette Borden, Tehama County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Witnesses described seeing a man driving into the main parking lot of the distribution center, where he circled the lot four times, before crashing his car into the building, Borden said. The man then exited his vehicle with what was described as a semi-automatic rifle.

Surrounding agencies responded to the scene to assist the Tehama County Sheriff's Office, with a Red Bluff police officer being the first to arrive. The officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect and was joined moments later by another Red Bluff officer, Borden said.

The suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital, Red Bluff City Manager Rick Crabtree told CNN by phone.

Hendrickson said that St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, part of Dignity Health, received a total of six patients from the Walmart Distribution Center.

Two are dead and four are in fair condition, Hendrickson said. She was not able to give information on the nature of the injuries or the ages of the people brought to the hospital.

A Walmart spokesman told CNN they are aware of the situation and are working with law enforcement. The company released a statement saying they were «deeply saddened by this tragic incident.»

«Our focus is on supporting our associates, as well as their families and co-workers in the facility. This is an active police investigation and we will continue to work with Tehama County Sherriff's Office and assist in their investigation in any way possible,» Walmart's statement read.

The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is conducting a criminal investigation with assistance from the Department of Justice and the FBI. Tehama County District Attorney Office is investigating the police shooting aspect portion of the incident, according to Borden.