2 dead, 4 injured in Florida shooting

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - A man killed himself after shooting at least five people at a yoga studio in Tallahassee, U.S. state of Florida, on Friday and one of the victims has died, city officials said, Xinhua reports.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo told reporters that four people are in critical condition following the shooting, which took place in a small Tallahassee shopping center.

City officials said the suspect fatally shot himself and the shooting appeared to be related to a domestic dispute.

The suspect hasn't been identified yet. An eyewitness said a tall bearded man acted strangely in the yoga class before opening fire.

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he will return to Tallahassee later Friday.

"No act of gun violence is acceptable," he said. "I'm in close communication with law enforcement officials and will be returning to Tallahassee tonight."

