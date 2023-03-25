EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:20, 25 March 2023 | GMT +6

    2 dead, multiple unaccounted for after explosion at U.S. chocolate factory

    None
    Photo: english.news.cn
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM At least two people died and multiple others are unaccounted for after an explosion and fire ripped through a chocolate factory in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania on Friday.

    The incident was reported at the RM Palmer Company in West Reading, Berks County, just before 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT), Xinhua reports.

    At least six others have been hospitalized, and nine are still missing, according to emergency officials.

    The officials haven't said what might have caused the explosion.


    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!