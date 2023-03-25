2 dead, multiple unaccounted for after explosion at U.S. chocolate factory

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM At least two people died and multiple others are unaccounted for after an explosion and fire ripped through a chocolate factory in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania on Friday.

The incident was reported at the RM Palmer Company in West Reading, Berks County, just before 5 p.m. ET (2100 GMT), Xinhua reports.

At least six others have been hospitalized, and nine are still missing, according to emergency officials.

The officials haven't said what might have caused the explosion.