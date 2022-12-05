EN
    2 deadly road accidents occurred in W Kazakhstan

    URALSK. KAZINFORM - Two road accidents occurred on December 4 in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    A VAZ-21074 car overturned at 1:20am December 4 on 36km of Taskala-Atameken road killing a 35-year-old driver.

    At about 7:30am the same day a Lada-2107 vehicle drove into an opposite lane of the road crashing with a GAZ-53 car near Rubezhinskoye village. The former car’s driver, 24, died while being taken to hospital, and passenger was hospitalized.

    A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the two cases.

