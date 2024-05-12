2 die after truck plows into bus stop in Almaty region

A truck rammed into a bus shelter at full speed, killing two people, in Ili district, Almaty region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

On the night of May 12, a 49-year-old man driving a ZIL-131 truck struck a bus stop at full speed on 32km of Almaty-Zhetygen road after ignoring the police’s demand to stop. As a result of the accident, two people were killed and three were hospitalized with different injuries to the district hospital, said the police department of Almaty region.

The driver, who was in the state of moderate acute alcohol intoxication, was placed in a temporary detention facility.

A criminal investigation into the accident has been launched.