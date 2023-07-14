2 die in bus-car collision in Kyzylorda rgn

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM – A collision involving a bus and a car occurred on Shymkent-Samara road near Baimurat village, Kyzylorda region on July 14, Kazinform cites the press service of the police department of Kyzylorda region.

As a result of the accident a driver of the car died on the spot and a bus passenger died at the hospital. A driver of the bus and three passengers were rushed to hospital with different injuries.

The accident is being investigated.