    21:43, 15 February 2023 | GMT +6

    2 die in road accident in Atyrau rgn

    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Two people died as two cars Toyota Ipsum and Lada Grantа collided on Atyrau-Inder highway in Atyrau region on February 15, Kazinform reports.

    As a result of the accident, the Lada vehicle's driver and passenger died. A driver and three passengers of Toyota were rushed to the district hospital with injuries.

    The Toyota vehicle caught fire after the collision. No one was harmed by the fire.

    A pretrial investigation has been launched.


    Photo: polisia.kz

    Tags:
    Atyrau region Incidents
