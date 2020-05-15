EN
    15:46, 15 May 2020 | GMT +6

    2 die of COVID-19 in Kazakh capital

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Saule Kissikova, head of the Public Healthcare Department of Nur-Sultan city, shared some details about two patients who died of the coronavirus infection in the city, taking the COVID-19 death toll to 34, Kazinform reports.

    Kissikova revealed in an online press briefing that the coronavirus infection claimed lives of a woman born in 1958 and a man born in 1977. Both were the residents of the Kazakh capital.

    According to her, the deceased patients received all necessary treatments, despite that they both died.

    Both patients were taken to the Republican Intensive Therapy Center.


