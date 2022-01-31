2 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 15 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Countrywide, two COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 23 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 86,326 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 5,266. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 79,716 in the country.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 7,491 cases of and 12,080 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.