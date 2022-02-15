EN
    10:50, 15 February 2022 | GMT +6

    2 die of COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan over past day

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Countrywide, two COVID-19-like pneumonia fatalities and 28 recoveries have been reported in the past 24 hours.

    Kazakhstan has so far reported 87,579 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. The death toll stands at 5,309. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has totaled 81,127 in the country.

    Notably, the country has logged 1,173 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 5,904 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.


