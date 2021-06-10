2 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 71 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

22 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were reported in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 55,999 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 51,581 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 944 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,144 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 397,976 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 372,414 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.