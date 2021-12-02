2 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 54 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

105 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, two deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were added in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has detected 82,734 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 74,144 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 5,155 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 753 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 973,045 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 938,335 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus.