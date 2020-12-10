2 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has registered 159 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, down 56 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Two people have died of the disease in the country and 76 patients have reportedly made full recoveries from the disease in the past day.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has added 43,498 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. The disease has killed 458 people. Of 43,498, 31,217 people have fully recovered from the COVID-like pneumonia.