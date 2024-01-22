2 died, 4 injured as diesel locomotive and car collide in Karaganda region

Two people died, four more were injured as a result of collision of a diesel locomotive and a car in Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning, January 21.

According to the regional police department, 31-year-old driver of Lada Priora was driving along the Saran highway, towards Toyota Center. He then bypassed the closed railway barrier and drove onto the crossing railroad track, along which a diesel locomotive was moving. As a result of the accident, two passengers of Lada died at the scene. The driver and another three passengers were taken to a hospital.

A pretrial investigation was launched. Police withdrew security camera footage from the diesel locomotive. A forensic examination was assigned.

The police department of Karaganda region reminds of importance of abiding by the traffic laws.