    10:14, 22 January 2024 | GMT +6

    2 died, 4 injured as diesel locomotive and car collide in Karaganda region

    2 died, 4 injured as diesel locomotive and car collide in Karaganda region
    Photo credit: screenshot

    Two people died, four more were injured as a result of collision of a diesel locomotive and a car in Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The accident occurred on Sunday morning, January 21.

    According to the regional police department, 31-year-old driver of Lada Priora was driving along the Saran highway, towards Toyota Center. He then bypassed the closed railway barrier and drove onto the crossing railroad track, along which a diesel locomotive was moving. As a result of the accident, two passengers of Lada died at the scene. The driver and another three passengers were taken to a hospital.

    A pretrial investigation was launched. Police withdrew security camera footage from the diesel locomotive. A forensic examination was assigned.

    The police department of Karaganda region reminds of importance of abiding by the traffic laws.

    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
