    14:48, 22 December 2015 | GMT +6

    2 died in road accident in Akmola region

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Two people died in a road accident in Arshaly district of Akmola region Dec 21, Kazinform reports citing Kazavtodor.

    The accident occurred on the 1,342 nd km of Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway, when Skoda-Octavia smashed into a truck standing on the roadside. Both passengers of Skoda, aged 48 and 29, died at the spot. The driver of the car was hospitalized with various bone fractures. All of them are from Karaganda region.

    Road accidents Akmola region
