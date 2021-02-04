EN
Trends:
    13:39, 04 February 2021 | GMT +6

    2 earthquakes jolt Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two earthquakes has jolted the territory of Kazakhstan earlier today, Kazinform reports.

    The first quake measuring 4.2 on the MPV scale with the epicenter in the territory of Kazakhstan, 230 km northeast of Almaty city hit at 12:23 pm. It hit at a depth of 15 km.

    The second quake with the magnitude of 3.8 on the MPV scale was recorded at 12:39 pm. Its epicenter was situation in the territory of Kazakhstan, 209 km southeast of Almaty city. It hit at a depth of 10 km.


    Tags:
    Almaty Natural disasters
