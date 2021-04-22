2 female boxers to represent Kazakhstan in finals of Youth World Boxing Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two female boxers are to represent Kazakhstan in the finals of the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships in Kielce, Poland, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

In the weight class of 60kg Kazakhstan’s Zhuldyz Shyakhmetova will face against India’s Vinka. Another Kazakhstani Dana Didai will take on Sanamacha Chanu of India in the 75kg bout.

Earlier Kazakhstanis Zhasmin Kizatova (69 kg), Assel Sagatova (81kg), and Yeldana Talipova (above 81kg) grabbed bronze medals.