2 foreigners injured in China's 7.0-magnitude quake

CHENGDU. KAZINFORM - A French man and a Canadian woman were injured in a 7.0-magnitude earthquake that jolted Jiuzhaigou, a popular tourist destination in southwest China, Tuesday evening.

Maxence Vallon, 18, was wounded in both legs; while the Canadian woman, who declined to be named, suffered slight injury in the head.

Both are being treated at the people's hospital of Jiuzhaigou county.



Exact number of casualties of foreign nationals in the disaster are not available yet.



Doctors who did an X-ray on Vallon's legs said stone fragments were found embedded in his right leg and he needed immediate surgery to prevent infection, Xinhua reports.







"We were lying on an open ground to seek shelter when a big stone fell and hit my brother right in the leg," said Romain Vallon, who studies in Beijing. The brothers were staying in a hotel with their mother in Jiuzhaigou when the quake happened.



The Canadian woman can leave hospital within two or three days, doctors said.



"We received excellent care. The rescuers and doctors have been very helpful," she said.



The quake in Sichuan Province has killed 13 and injured 175 others, according to the information office of the provincial government.