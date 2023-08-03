2 grain elevators collapse after lightning strike

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Two grain elevators collapsed as a result of a lightning strike on August 1 at 09:50 p.m. in the territory of the mill complex in Kostanay, Kazinform quotes the industrial security committee of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

No casualties were reported.

The workers of the industrial security committee of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry in Kostanay region arrived at the scene. A commission will be set up to investigate the incident, it said in a statement.