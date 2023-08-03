EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:31, 03 August 2023 | GMT +6

    2 grain elevators collapse after lightning strike

    None
    Фото: ҚР ТЖМ, видео инстаграм ng.kz
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Two grain elevators collapsed as a result of a lightning strike on August 1 at 09:50 p.m. in the territory of the mill complex in Kostanay, Kazinform quotes the industrial security committee of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

    No casualties were reported.

    The workers of the industrial security committee of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry in Kostanay region arrived at the scene. A commission will be set up to investigate the incident, it said in a statement.


    Tags:
    Kostanay region Incidents Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!