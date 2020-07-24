2 hospitals to install oxygen stations in Akmola rgn

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Akmola region's two hospitals are to be provided with the equipment to supply all patients with oxygen, Kazinform cites the internal policy department of the region.

According to the internal policy department, the agreement has been reached with the providers to install two oxygen stations at the K.Kurmanbayev Akmola regional phthisiopulmonology center as well as the Arshalynsk district hospital. The regional hospital's temporary unit is also said to be provided with an oxygen station.

It is said there are plans to upgrade the oxygen supply system in the temporary hospital based at the region's skin-venereologic clinic, which has been using oxygen tanks.

According to head doctor of the multi-purpose regional hospital Nurlan Zharov, the funds to supply the hospitals with oxygen through pipes have been provided from the regional budget.

Notably, 15 ventilators, a thousand pulse oximiters, 100 oxygen concentrators, and 50 oxygen tanks will be delivered to and distributed among the regional hospitals.

It is said the region's temporary hospitals and clinics have received over 100 oxygen concentrators, 500 oxygen tanks through charitable donations.