    17:13, 14 June 2023 | GMT +6

    2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana

    None
    Still image: t.me/astanovka98
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The road accident involving a Toyota and a Chevrolet Cobalt vehicles happened at 9:46 Astana time. The 23-year-old Toyota driver rammed into the Chevrolet Cobalt car at the intersection of Kordai Street and Abylaikhan Avenue.

    As a result of the crash the vehicles capsized, injuring the Chevrolet Cobalt driver and a Toyota passenger.

    According to the police, the Toyota driver is suspected of driving under the influence. An investigation is underway.


    Tags:
    Astana Road accidents Accidents
