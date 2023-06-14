2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The road accident involving a Toyota and a Chevrolet Cobalt vehicles happened at 9:46 Astana time. The 23-year-old Toyota driver rammed into the Chevrolet Cobalt car at the intersection of Kordai Street and Abylaikhan Avenue.

As a result of the crash the vehicles capsized, injuring the Chevrolet Cobalt driver and a Toyota passenger.

According to the police, the Toyota driver is suspected of driving under the influence. An investigation is underway.