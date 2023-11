KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Two people were injured in a ten-car pile-up in Akmola region on Sunday evening, local police say.

According to reports, the accident occurred on the Kokshetau-Astana highway at 9:40 p.m. on January 31.

A Nissan Maxima car rammed into a truck and that crash led to chain reaction crashes involving eight cars altogether.

Currently the police are investigating the incident.