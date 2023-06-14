EN
    09:43, 14 June 2023

    2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea

    Photo: koreaherald.com
    YANGYANG. KAZINFORM - A military helicopter made an emergency landing in the east coast county of Yangyang on Wednesday, leaving the pilot and a passenger with minor injuries, authorities said, Yonhap reports.

    The chopper made the landing in front of a village church in Yangyang, 150 kilometers northeast of Seoul, at 10:21 a.m. The two people on board sustained minor injuries and were transferred to a military hospital.

    Military authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.


