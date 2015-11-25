EN
    15:06, 25 November 2015 | GMT +6

    2 injured in apartment fire in Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Emergency Department of Astana city reported on a house fire.

    November 25 at about 12 pm fire occurred in premises of a training school and dormitories located on Abai Street in Astana. Roof and leased multifunctional ceilings of the two-story building were in flames. As a result of the fire two residents of the hostel were injured including a woman, born in 1991 (burns of 2nd degree) and a man, born in 1979, (carbon monoxide poisoning).

    Astana Incidents Accidents
