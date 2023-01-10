2 intergovernmental agreements btw Kazakhstan and Switzerland enter into force

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko has met with the Ambassador of the Swiss Confederation to Kazakhstan David Grihting, to accept notes on ratification by the Swiss side of two intergovernmental agreements – on mutual exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements, and on paid employment of family members of diplomatic staff representative offices, permanent missions to international organizations and consular offices, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Thus, the two afore mentioned documents have entered into force from today, enabling holders of diplomatic and service passports of the two countries to make trips without visas (up to 30 days), and family members of staff of diplomatic missions to engage in paid work in both countries.

The interlocutors expressed the joint hope that the afore mentioned agreements will contribute to the further expansion of close and mutually beneficial political, trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two states, more active participation of representatives of Kazakhstan in the work of numerous international organizations based in Switzerland, as well as the creation of more favorable conditions for family members of staff of diplomatic missions on the territory of the two countries.

During the meeting the diplomats also discussed the state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Swiss cooperation. Deputy Minister Vassilenko stressed the dynamic and progressive development of bilateral partnership in all key areas, and also presented about the political and socio-economic reforms initiated by the Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

At the conclusion of the conversation, the parties agreed to actively support cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

For reference: the bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Switzerland in January-October 2022 amounted to 1.2 billion US dollars.

The gross inflow of direct investments from Switzerland to Kazakhstan from 2005 to the second half of 2022 amounted to 31.4 billion US dollars.

More than 200 legal entities, branches and representative offices with the participation of Swiss capital are registered in Kazakhstan.

Photo: gov.kz