2 Kazakh athletes secured medals at Women's World Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two Kazakhstani athletes managed to get through the quarterfinals at the AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

5 athletes of Kazakhstan competed at the quarterfinals stage:

- Fariza Soltai (81 kg weight class) lost to Viktoriya Kabikova of Belarus

- Karina Ibragimova defeated China's Wenlu Yang

- In the 51 kg weight class, Zhaina Shekerbekova beat Sandra Drabik of Poland by a score of 5-0

- Milana Safronova (64 kg) suffered defeat against Maria Bova of Ukraine

- Lyazzat Kungeibayeva lost in the quarterfinals bout vs. Danielle Perkins of the U.S.(+81 kg).

Thus, Kazakhstan's Karina Ibragimova and Zhaina Shekerbekova have qualified for the semifinals. They also secured medals of the World Championships.