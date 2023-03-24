EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:18, 24 March 2023 | GMT +6

    2 Kazakh boxers to vie for top honors at IBA Women’s World Boxing Champs finals

    None
    Photo: sports.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Two Kazakhstani boxers will vie for gold at the now-running IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships finals in New Delhi, India, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

    Karina Ibragimova will defend the country’s colors in the 57 kg weight category final bout. She will meet Italy’s Irma Testa, who secured bronze at the Olympic Games 2020, and silver at the IBA World Championships 2022.

    In the 81 kg weight class Kazakh Layzzat Kuigenbayeva will meet Khadija Mardi of Morocco, a two-time world champion. Besides Mardi pocketed gold at the African Elite Men's and Women's Boxing Championships in 2022 and African Games 2019.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!