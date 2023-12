NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 17 more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Kazahstan, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental Commission on the prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Over the past day, Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities have added nine and eight COVID-19 recovered cases, respectively.

The country's total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,292,288.