    12:45, 03 March 2022 | GMT +6

    2 Kazakh gymnasts propel to final of FIG Apparatus World Cup 2022 in Qatar

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The capital of Qatar Doha is hosting the FIG Apparatus World Cup 2022 these days, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Two Kazakhstani athletes have propelled to the final of two events at the FIG Apparatus World Cup 2022.

    Nariman Kurbanov earned a score of 14.566 in the Pommel Horse Exercise qualifying for the final.

    2020 Tokyo Olympics participant Milad Karimi scored 13.900 points for his Floor Exercise routine allowing him to reach the final.

    The FIG Apparatus World Cup 2022 is set to run in the Qatari capital through 7 March.


