TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    20:29, 23 October 2018 | GMT +6

    2 Kazakh ministries to increase number of representatives abroad

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan intends to increase the number of counselors working abroad, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov told today's session of the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "The Ministry makes an active use of the institution of honorary consuls of Kazakhstan abroad. Typically, these are businessmen, well-known in their countries. The institution has proved to be an effective tool for promoting the economic interests of our country abroad and strengthening Kazakhstan's trade and economic relations with foreign countries," said Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

    According to him, the ministry maintains that in view of the new foreign trade and economic priorities and the goals set by the President, it is time to reconsider the distribution within the existing number of representatives of Kazakhstan's government agencies at the diplomatic missions abroad. The respective proposal has been submitted to the Government. In line with the internal instructions, in addition to the investment counselors of the Ministry for Investment and Development in the 10 top-priority countries, the Government discusses the subject of expanding the geography of their work. The expansion of the institution of agricultural counselors is also under consideration.

     

