TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:35, 19 July 2017 | GMT +6

    2 Kazakh nationals evacuated from Yemen to Moscow

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two nationals of Kazakhstan have been evacuated from Yemen with the help of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

    The civil war that had been raging in Yemen for the past couple of years forced the Kazakh nationals and nationals of the Russian Federation to flee the country.

    Earlier this morning, a Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has landed at the Domodedovo International Airport with 62 citizens of Russian and CIS member states who expressed wish to leave Yemen.

    Citizens of Kazakhstan Lyudmila Khadzhvan and her 16-year-old daughter Yasmin were among the passengers of the plane that landed in Moscow. This is not the first time that Lyudmila and her daughter got evacuated from Yemen. They were evacuated to Moscow two years ago when the civil war erupted.

    Lyudmila and Yasmin are planning to jet off to Kazakhstan in the nearest future. At some point, they will have to get back to Yemen since Yasmin has to finish school there. Both Lyudmila's husband and son who happen to be nationals of Yemen stayed there.

