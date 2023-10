Storm alert was issued for two regions of Kazakhstan for two days ahead, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Ground frosts are expected to form on September 25 in Akmola region with mercury standing at 1 degree Celsius.

Dust storms are forecast to sweep through Turkistan region. A high fire threat remains locally. High wind is predicted to roll through Shymkent and Turkistan city gusting 15-20 m/s.